Premiile Oscar 2017 – Lista câștigătorilor

27 February 2017

Azi-noapte, la Teatrul Dolby, din Los Angeles, a avut loc cea de-a 89-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar. Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor:

Cel mai bun actor, în rol principal 

  • Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
  • Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
  • Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
  • Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
  • Denzel Washington (Fences)

Emma Stone și Casey Affleck

Cel mai bun actor, în rol secundar

  • Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
  • Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
  • Dev Patel (Lion)
  • Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
  • Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)

Viola Davis și Mahershala Ali

Cinematografie

  • Arrival
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Silence

Cel mai bun documentar lungmetraj:

  • Fire at Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life
  • Animated
  • O.J.: Made in America
  • 13th

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:

  • Extremis
  • 4.1 Miles
  • Joe’s Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Cel mai bun film străin 

  • Land of Mine
  • A man Called Ove
  • The Sales Man
  • Tanna
  • Toni Erdman

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

  • La La Land
  • Rogue One
  • 13 Hours
  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge

Cea mai bună editare de sunet

  • Arrival
  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • La La Land
  • Sully

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

  • Ennemies Interieurs
  • La Femme et Le TGV
  • Silent NIghts
  • Sing
  • Timecode

Cel mai original cântec

  • Audition
  • Cant Stop The Feeling
  • City of Stars (La la Land)
  • The Empty Chair
  • How Far I’ll Go

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Passengers
  • Jackie
  • Moonlight

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

  • Arivval
  • Fences
  • Hidden Figures
  • Lion
  • Moonlight

Cea mai bună actriță, în rol secundar

  • Viola Davis (Fences)
  • Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
  • Nicole Kidman (Lion)
  • Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
  • Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Cea mai bună actriță, în rol principal

  •  Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
  • Ruth Negga (Loving)
  • Natalie Portman (Jackie)
  • Emma Stone (La La Land)
  • Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
  • Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
  • Damien Chazelle (La La Land),
  • Kenneth Lonerga, (Manchester by the Sea)
  • Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Cel mai bun film

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hidden Figures
  • La la Land
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight
  • Lion
  • Fences
  • Hell or High Water

Cel mai bun machiaj/coafură

  • A Man Called Ove
  • Star Trek Beyond
  •  Suicide Squad

Cele mai bune costume

  • Allied
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jackie
  • La La Land

Cel mai bun scenariu original

  • Hell or High Watter
  • La La Land
  • The Lobster
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • 20th Century Women

Cel mai bun film animat

  • Moana
  •  Kubo and the Two Strings
  • My life as a Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animație

  • Blind Vaysha
  • Borrowed Time
  • Pear Cider and Cigarettes
  • Pearl
  • Piper

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

  • Deepwater Horizon
  • Doctor Strange
  • The Jungle Book
  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Rogue One

Cel mai bun montaj

  • Arrival
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • Moonlight

Cel mai bun design de producţie

  • Arrival
  • Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • La La Land
  • Passengers

Oscaruri onorifice: Jackie Chan, Anne V. Coates, Frederick Wiseman și Lynn Stalmaster

