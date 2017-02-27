Premiile Oscar 2017 – Lista câștigătorilor

Azi-noapte, la Teatrul Dolby, din Los Angeles, a avut loc cea de-a 89-a ediție a Premiilor Oscar. Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor:
Cel mai bun actor, în rol principal
- Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
- Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
- Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
- Denzel Washington (Fences)
Emma Stone și Casey Affleck
Cel mai bun actor, în rol secundar
- Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
- Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
- Dev Patel (Lion)
- Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
- Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Viola Davis și Mahershala Ali
Cinematografie
- Arrival
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Silence
Cel mai bun documentar lungmetraj:
- Fire at Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life
- Animated
- O.J.: Made in America
- 13th
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar:
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe’s Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Cel mai bun film străin
- Land of Mine
- A man Called Ove
- The Sales Man
- Tanna
- Toni Erdman
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet
- La La Land
- Rogue One
- 13 Hours
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
Cea mai bună editare de sunet
- Arrival
- Deepwater Horizon
- Hacksaw Ridge
- La La Land
- Sully
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
- Ennemies Interieurs
- La Femme et Le TGV
- Silent NIghts
- Sing
- Timecode
Cel mai original cântec
- Audition
- Cant Stop The Feeling
- City of Stars (La la Land)
- The Empty Chair
- How Far I’ll Go
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- La La Land
- Lion
- Passengers
- Jackie
- Moonlight
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
- Arivval
- Fences
- Hidden Figures
- Lion
- Moonlight
Cea mai bună actriță, în rol secundar
- Viola Davis (Fences)
- Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
- Nicole Kidman (Lion)
- Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
- Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Cea mai bună actriță, în rol principal
- Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
- Ruth Negga (Loving)
- Natalie Portman (Jackie)
- Emma Stone (La La Land)
- Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Cel mai bun regizor
- Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
- Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
- Damien Chazelle (La La Land),
- Kenneth Lonerga, (Manchester by the Sea)
- Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)
Cel mai bun film
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hidden Figures
- La la Land
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
- Lion
- Fences
- Hell or High Water
Cel mai bun machiaj/coafură
- A Man Called Ove
- Star Trek Beyond
- Suicide Squad
Cele mai bune costume
- Allied
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jackie
- La La Land
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- Hell or High Watter
- La La Land
- The Lobster
- Manchester by the Sea
- 20th Century Women
Cel mai bun film animat
- Moana
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- My life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
- Zootopia
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animație
- Blind Vaysha
- Borrowed Time
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes
- Pearl
- Piper
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- Deepwater Horizon
- Doctor Strange
- The Jungle Book
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Rogue One
Cel mai bun montaj
- Arrival
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- La La Land
- Moonlight
Cel mai bun design de producţie
- Arrival
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Hail, Caesar!
- La La Land
- Passengers
Oscaruri onorifice: Jackie Chan, Anne V. Coates, Frederick Wiseman și Lynn Stalmaster
My two pennies